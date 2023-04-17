Wayne Gretzky Tells the Story Behind the Photo of 9/11 Victim He Always Carries in His Wallet

During a recent TV interview as part of a hockey game broadcast, legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky revealed a wild story that has absolutely nothing to do with the rink. He said that one time, while in Las Vegas for a charity event, he and his wife ran into another couple who recognized Gretzky. Well, that couple had lost their son, Charlie, during the 9/11 attacks and told Gretzky about it, giving him a token to remember their son by.

“Yeah. Jan and I happened to be in Las Vegas for a charity event and they were sitting by the pool. And I can’t remember exactly what they were there for. But they had sort of a family get-together and I kind of walked by and they said, ‘are you Wayne?’ And I said ‘yeah’ and they said…’you know, we had a son that tragically passed in 9/11 and had this picture. They gave me his card and I said ‘I’ll keep it in my wallet for life. And they said ‘okay’ and we had a nice chat and we had a cold beverage together.”

After that nice moment, Gretzky and his wife moved on but he always kept that card that the couple gave him. Even a decade later, Gretzky still had the card when he ran into another member of that family during a return to Sin City.

Gretzky meets member of same family years later

He continued, revealing this unbelievable coincidence:

“Ten years later, I was in Vegas again for another event and friends of their family said ‘can we ask you a question…you still have that picture of our friend? Their family told us that you were going to have it in your wallet.’ And I pulled my wallet out and I saw the picture, I said ‘I promised the family I would never lose it, I would keep it forever. But, you know what, everyone went through a hard time, and for me to keep a little keepsake like that is special to me.”