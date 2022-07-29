Wayne Hawkins, Member of Original 1960 Oakland Raiders Team, Dead at 84

Wayne Hawkins, a member of the original 1960 Oakland Raiders team, has died at 84 years old. The team announced his passing on Thursday night.

Hawkins appeared in 136 games over a 10-year career with the Raiders. He suited up for Oakland for all 10 years while the team participated in the AFL (American Football League) from 1960-69.

According to the team’s website, Hawkins was one of only a handful of players who played for the Raiders for all 10 years in the AFL. He earned AFL All-Star honors five times and won a championship in 1967.

At the time of the news of Hawkins’ passing, the Raiders released just a brief statement, saying, “The thoughts of the entire Raider Nation are with the Hawkins family at this time.”

Wayne Hawkins Spent His Entire Career in AFL

Wayne Hawkins enjoyed an outstanding 10-year career in professional football. All of that was spent in the AFL, though, and he never played in the NFL.

The Raiders selected Hawkins in the second round of the 1960 AFL Draft out of Pacific. Per NFL.com, he started at guard throughout his first eight seasons, including making 14 starts as a rookie.

Hawkins was a player known for his toughness during his playing days. Per ProFootballTalk.com, the lineman remained in a game despite suffering from a broken jaw. He played part of the season with his jaw wired shut.

Clearly, Hawkins embraced the Raiders attitude and mentality from the moment the moment he stepped on the field.