WATCH: Weber State Sets Embarrassing College Football Record with Four Safeties in One Game

Weber State’s long snapper might need to grab a Snickers. It was a long afternoon for Grant Sands, who accounted for four safeties in one game.

Those safeties all occurred when Weber State attempted to punt during Saturday’s game against Montana State. Snaps were sent all over the field, giving the team’s punter quite a workout.

The four safeties in a single game set a new FCS college football record.

Struggles with the long snapping made some fans wonder if Weber State should just start attempting all fourth-down tries for the remainder of the game. However, that was not the route the team decided to take.

Tough day at the office. pic.twitter.com/hYxBQAY761 — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) October 22, 2022

Clearly, Sands had a rough day and his teammates felt pretty badly for him. After the fourth time it happened, several players consoled him.

The FCS record for safeties in a game is broken on Grant Sands’ fourth bad snap of the game. Teammates consoled him after this play. 12:28 3Q#MSUBobcatsFB 29, Weber State 24 pic.twitter.com/IbJ1XiVY3u — Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) October 22, 2022

Typically, punt is one of the safest plays in football. That wasn’t the case for Weber State this weekend, and it now put the Wildcats in the college football record books for all the wrong reasons.

Weber State Has Company with Punting Woes

Don’t worry, Weber State, you’re not alone with your special teams woes this weekend. In Columbus, the Iowa Hawkeyes had one of the worst fake punt attempts you’ll see in an effort to catch the Ohio State Buckeyes off guard.

Trailing 13-7 in the first quarter, Iowa punter Tory Taylor attempted to give his team a spark by picking up a first down on a fake punt. That … didn’t go according to plan.

Ohio State’s special teams unit was able to shut down Taylor’s attempt, giving the Buckeyes offense great field position.

Oh no 😬



This fake punt by Iowa definitely didn't go according to plan pic.twitter.com/mdF6Hz3Kvy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022

That poor play was just the beginning of Iowa’s woes. The Hawkeyes scored just three points for the remainder of the game, getting blown out 54-10 in Columbus.

The one positive for Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes? They didn’t have four safeties in the same game.