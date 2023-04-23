‘Welcome to Wrexham’s’ Ryan Reynolds Details Aftermath of Club’s Promotion in Heartfelt Post

Wrexham A.F.C. are headed to the English Football League after a 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood Saturday.

The Welsh football club, purchased by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney from a supporter-backed trust in 2021, sealed its promotion 15 years to the day since a 2-0 defeat to Hereford bumped them down to the National League. Simply put, a script that surely could have only been constructed in Hollywood.

For Wrexham and its supporters, however, it’s very real — exactly what Reynolds and McElhenney sought to do once taking ownership of the club. Reynolds, the face of Wrexham, delivered a heartfelt message on Twitter Sunday in the aftermath of one of the biggest days in the club’s history.

Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️ pic.twitter.com/cxpVRUpkLq — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 23, 2023

Wrexham faced adversity early in the match, with Boreham Wood taking the lead at Racecourse Ground just 44 seconds in after a goal from forward Lee Ndlovu. Wrexham promptly equalized in the 15th-minute, thanks to a far-post header from midfielder Elliot Lee.

In the 53rd-minute, Wrexham took control. Striker Paul Mullin slotted home his 46th goal of the campaign, curling one past goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore from 20 yards out. Mullin, who arrived from Cambridge United on a free transfer in 2021, then sealed the game and promotion for Wrexham in the 71st-minute.

Paul Mullin Emotional After Wrexham’s Historic Victory

“I love them [the fans],” an emotional Mullin said after the match, via Express. “I couldn’t thank them enough and to repay them tonight with this [promotion] is unbelievable. I’m looking forward to a season in League Two now.

“It has been two years of hard work, constant pressure, I’ve played under a lot of pressure and I’ve put as much pressure on myself to try and help people. It’s quite emotional to be honest, it’s got to the end and we’ve achieved it.

“The things that go on around the club are obviously unbelievable, but it adds pressure constantly and it keeps building as stuff happens around the place. We’ve just gone about our business the best we can and tried to put it to one side.”

Reynolds, the “Deadpool” star, had a message for anyone asking why he chose to acquire Wrexham.

“I’m not sure I can process what happened tonight,” Reynolds said. “I am still a little speechless. People ask ‘Why Wrexham?’ This is why Wrexham: this happening, right now, is why.”