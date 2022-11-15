When Does the ManningCast Return to Monday Night Football?

Many fans woke up today expecting a ManningCast for NFL Monday Night Football. Unfortunately, they were mistaken because the show is on hiatus. That’s right, Peyton and Eli Manning are taking a break from TV for a while. Week 10 is the first week that we won’t see the brothers.

As fans realize that the Commanders and Eagles game will be without a ManningCast, they were upset. However, there’s something about having these breaks with the show that make it that much better. Before the start of the season, it was released that there would be 10 ManningCast games this season.

So, we won’t see Peyton and Eli for this Eagles game. But, don’t get too upset. There will be a return during Week 13. That’s going to be a matchup between the Saints and Buccaneers. They will finish out the month of December with games in the following two weeks as well.

Viewers are used to catching the show on ESPN2 on Monday nights. That will have to be put on hold for a while as the hiatus continues through the rest of November.

ManningCast Returns in December

The NFL season could look drastically different by the time we get to Week 13. While Peyton and Eli last commentated for Week 9, Ravens and Saints – who knows how important the Saints and Bucs game is going to be?

If Tom Brady and his team have it their own way, they will be riding a decent stretch of games with a winning record. However, the Saints might have something to say about that. At 3-7, New Orleans is in a position to really mess up other teams’ postseason plans.

A lot of teams have struggled this season and there are few front-runners. It’s a shame that we won’t see a ManningCast for this Eagles game. Jalen Hurts is always electric.

In the NFL, three weeks is almost an eternity. The entire outlook of this season might be flipped on its head by the time we see another ManningCast. For now, viewers need to buckle up as the next three weeks, counting tonight, will be plain vanilla Monday Night Football.

Plan accordingly.