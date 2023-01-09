White Sox All-Star Closer Liam Hendriks Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Hendriks began treatment Monday and said he is “confident” he will return to the mound in the future.

“Hearing the word “Cancer” came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year,” Hendriks wrote on Instagram. “… I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible. I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this.”

Hendriks, 33, has spent 12 years in the big leagues playing for five organizations. Hendriks emerged as one of the game’s best closers in 2019 with the Oakland Athletics, when he posted a dazzling 1.80 ERA and recorded 25 saves. He earned his first All-Star selection that season and followed it up with another impressive campaign during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Liam Hendriks is One of the Best Relievers in Baseball

He inked a three-year, $54 million deal with the White Sox the following offseason. In two seasons in Chicago, Hendriks has a 2.66 ERA with 75 saves in 127 games. He has made back-to-back appearances in the MLB All-Star Game.

“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player,” said Rick Hahn, White Sox senior vice president and general manager. “I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months.

“Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy.”