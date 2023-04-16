White Sox’s Mike Clevinger Questioned About Walk Up Music After Domestic Violence, Child Abuse Investigation

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger hurled six scoreless innings of one-hit ball against the Baltimore Orioles Friday, albeit in a 6-3 defeat.

Clevinger, making his White Sox home debut, took the rubber to “Gold Digger” by Kanye West. The song selection raised a few eyebrows, given the allegations made about him in the offseason.

A woman named Olivia Finestead posted on her Instagram in January that she was the mother of Clevinger’s child. Finestead posted an image of her body with marks on it and claimed the injuries were “from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant” and “finally left when he strangled me,” per Fox News.

“Mike Clevinger you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant,” she said, adding that he “threw chew spit on our baby.”

Clevinger quickly shut down a question after the game concerning the song selection.

“Are you a music producer? No? OK,” Clevinger said when asked about the song selection. “Well, if you have a baseball question, I’m here for you.”

MLB Wraps Up Investigation on Mike Clevinger

Shorty after the allegations were made, MLB launched an investigation. The investigation concluded in March with the league announcing Clevinger wouldn’t face any discipline.

“The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger,” MLB said in its statement. “The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records.

“The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation. And barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations.

“As part of his path forward, Mr. Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collectively bargained policies. And to comply with any of the boards’ recommendations. MLB will continue to make support services available to Mr. Clevinger, his family, and other individuals involved in the investigation.”

Clevinger, 32, inked a one-year, $12 million deal with the White Sox this past November. In three starts, he’s pitched to a 2.20 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 10 walks in 16.1 innings of work. Clevinger previously had success in the American League Central with the Cleveland Guardians. From 2016-19, he recorded a 3.20 ERA with 563 strikeouts and 193 walks in 97 games (84 starts).