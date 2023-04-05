Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who has been out to start the year while being treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, announced Wednesday he has completed his final round of chemotherapy.

He announced the news with an Instagram post of him ringing the victory bell.

He first announced he was being treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma in early January. On Monday, a video filmed of him played at Guaranteed Rate Field letting people know he had entered his final rounds of chemo.

“Happy Opening Day, Sox fans,” Hendriks said in the video. “Just want to let you know I’m starting my last round of chemo today. So, I’ll see you guys on the South Side soon.”

The 34-year-old relief pitcher is a three-time MLB All-Star, including the last two seasons as a representative of the White Sox.

Liam Hendriks full Instagram post announcing he completed his cancer treatment

5 months ago my life changed forever. You never think you will be the one who hears “you have cancer” but there I was… in shock and fear not knowing what comes next.

I started treatment after SO many life altering appointments on January 9th, 2023.

Every 28 days, I would have another round.

Every 28 days, I got closer to the PET scan that would dictate how many more rounds there would be.

Every 28 days, I got closer to this moment.

These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life. Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life.

To my wife: You came to every single appointment. You held my hand every step of the way. You were my voice of confidence and always made sure I felt loved and safe throughout it all. I love you.

To family, friends and fans: Your support kept me going. You kept me in the right frame of mind to beat this. Your encouragement made a bigger difference than you will ever know. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.