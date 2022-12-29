Why is Tua Tagovailoa Still Playing Right Now?

It might officially be time for Tua Tagovailoa to call it a season. On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that the quarterback suffered another concussion, his second of the season.

McDaniel revealed the unfortunate news to reporters, saying that Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the New England Patriots. “This is a private time for him to focus on his health,” McDaniel said, per TMZ Sports. “That’s all I really want to get into.”

Here's the play where Tua Tagovailoa's head hit the ground from Sunday night's game vs. the Packers:pic.twitter.com/c7G5zExov8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 26, 2022

What’s most concerning about the entire situation is that Tagovailoa’s head injury appears to have occurred in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. He played the entire game.

It really makes you question whether the Dolphins training staff is doing its job properly. This marks the second time this season the organization has come under scrutiny for how its handled Tagovailoa’s injuries.

Back in Week 3, Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury in the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills. However, the quarterback and staff labeled it a “back injury,” and he continued to play the rest of the game.

Just a few days later, Tagovailoa’s head slammed off the turf while playing the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Alabama standout had to be taken off the field on a stretcher and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The NFLPA launched an investigation into how the Dolphins handled the situation and the doctor who cleared Tagovailoa was fired. Miami’s handling of that one incident sparked some to say Tagovailoa should hang it up for the rest of the year.

After a second concussion, almost everyone believes the QB needs to focus on his health.

Robert Griffin III Thinks Tua Tagovailoa Should Sit

It’s somewhat surprising that the Dolphins haven’t ruled Tua Tagovailoa out for the remainder of the season. While he’s obviously critical to their success, his health and safety should be the top priority.

Doing what’s best for Tagovailoa would require the Dolphins to make the tough decision to sit the quarterback for the remainder of the season. It’s something that former NFL QB and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III believes needs to happen.

“When we talk about these head injuries, it’s nothing to play with,” Griffin said on Monday Night Countdown. “You’ve got to put the person before the player. I’m more concerned about Tua and his longevity of life than I am about whether he’s going to play on Sunday.

“What does this look like for Tua in the future? He should not play for the rest of this season. Whether you call it two concussions or three, two incidents or three incidents. It’s a repeat, and the hit … that we think he suffered the concussion on, it wasn’t that violent of a hit. It was a routine play. But because his head smacked off the ground, the repeat of all of those hits are starting to add up. So I’m more concerned with Tua and his family than about him playing the rest of the year.”

Griffin’s comment, “put the person before the player,” rings true. In this era of player health and safety, the Dolphins need to make the right decision and prioritize Tagovailoa’s well-being over wins and losses.