Wide Receiver A.J. Brown Takes Shot at Tennessee Titans Following Deebo Samuel’s Contract Extension

A.J. Brown got paid this offseason, but it won’t be the Tennessee Titans signing those checks.

It’ll be the Philadelphia Eagles, after Tennessee traded the star wideout on draft night in April. The Eagles flipped their 2022 first and third-round picks to the Titans for Brown and subsequently signed him to a four-year, $100 million deal. Brown’s new deal rivals what fellow receivers Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel got this offseason. Samuel is the latest to get his extension, inking a three-year, $71.55 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

All four are members of the 2019 NFL Draft class. All got paid, but only one was traded.

Basically all 4 of us got the same contract and I’m the only one got traded… yeah keep believing it was me . Anywho Go Birds 🦅 #CarryOn — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) August 1, 2022

“Basically all 4 of us got the same contract and I’m the only one got traded… yeah keep believing it was me. Anywho Go Birds #CarryOn,” Brown tweeted Sunday.

A.J. Brown Got Paid, But Not By the Team That Drafted Him

A.J. Brown, 25, arguably got the best deal out of the four. He received the most term at four years, and his $25 million in annual earnings make him the fifth-highest paid receiver in the NFL. The Titans, meanwhile, never came with an offer worth $20 million a year, Brown told ESPN after being traded. That was refuted soon after by Dianna Russini, who reported that the Titans’ offer was higher than that.

A.J. Brown, however, wanted nearly $80 million guaranteed, which led to the Titans trading him. His deal with the Eagles includes $57 million guaranteed.

“This wasn’t my fault,” Brown said. “I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn’t even $20 million a year.”

Brown’s focus will now shift to developing a rapport with quarterback Jalen Hurts. It’s early, but the two have been complimentary of each other during training camp. Brown lauded Hurts’ professionalism last week and said the two were working well together.

“He’s just like me,” Brown said. “Preparing, studying. We’re here real early before everyone else. That’s just who he is. We went over the whole script a couple times just to make sure we’re all on the same page. That’s how he prepares. He’s a professional.”