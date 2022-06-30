Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy Thinks Denver Broncos ‘Are Going To Be a Very Explosive Team’ With Quarterback Russell Wilson

Are the Denver Broncos just a quarterback away from being one of the top contenders in the AFC? After pulling off the NFL‘s biggest offseason trade to land Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, it’s certainly the hope of the organization. Third-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy believes it can become a reality.

Jeudy also thinks Wilson’s arrival in Denver will benefit him in the team’s passing attack.

Jeudy, a former first-round pick out of Alabama, had a solid rookie campaign. He totaled 856 yards and three touchdowns on 52 catches. Last year, the Broncos receiver saw a drop in production because of an injury, catching only 38 passes for 467 yards.

Wilson brings the experience, arm strength and athleticism to Denver to rejuvenate the offense. Jeudy can already see the difference from the previous two seasons.

“Every detail matters with (Wilson),” Jeudy said, according to Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver. “You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he’s on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he his. I’ve learned a lot. He’s a great quarterback.

“I am excited to play with him – I mean it’s going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team, like we’ve got all the pieces we needed, so we’ve just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen.”

Denver has been inconsistent under center in Jeudy’s first two seasons. In 2019, Drew Lock was the primary signal-caller for the Broncos. Teddy Bridgewater took over the responsibility last season.

“Explosive” is not a term many would use to describe the past two seasons in the Mile High City. The Broncos are 12-21 in that span and averaged fewer than 21 points per game in both seasons.

How Will Russell Wilson Help Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos?

It’s not exactly breaking news to say the NFL is a quarterback-driven league. Having an experienced veteran like Russell Wilson under center can take a team from a losing record to a playoff contender in a heartbeat.

Wilson brings 10 years of experience to Denver, the best addition to the franchise since Peyton Manning in 2012. He’s a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and has one of the best arms in the league.

Last season, Wilson had one of the best touchdown-to-interception ratios in the NFL (25-to-six). In 2020, he ranked as the eighth-best deep-ball passer in the NFL, completing 26-of-67 attempts for 948 yards with 13 touchdowns and only four interceptions, according to Around the NFL writer Nick Shook.

That bodes well for a receiver with the playmaking ability of Jerry Jeudy. He hasn’t quite caught his footing in Denver yet, but Jeudy thrived on big plays while at Alabama. If he’s running routes with a more consistent quarterback, the Broncos offense will benefit greatly.

There will likely be an adjustment period between Wilson, Jeudy and other Broncos teammates. It’s hard to argue that Denver isn’t immediately better offensively with the 10-year veteran leading the charge entering 2022.

Wilson might just join John Elway and Manning in Broncos lore if he’s able to become the third quarterback to lead the organization to a Super Bowl.