Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Feels He Was Underutilized by the Kansas City Chiefs Last Season

Just what we needed – another podcast.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill debuted a new media venture on Friday called the It Needed To Be Said podcast. In the opening episode, he had infamous NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus as a guest to discuss the trade that sent Hill from Kansas City to Miami in March.

Rosenhaus “revealed” that Hill would communicate with him about not getting enough targets during the 2021 season. But the two made clear that Hill was such a good teammate that he never went to the media.

“There were a lot of times during the year that we felt that Tyreek was underutilized. He wasn’t fully appreciated, and they really weren’t taking full advantage of all of his ability and talent,” Rosenhaus said. “But Tyreek is a trooper. He never made a peep about it. He was extremely professional.”

Hill added, “If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matchups against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver. And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situations. But can I see the pill sometime, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

The wideout set career-highs in 2021 with 9.4 targets and 6.5 receptions per game. However, his 11.2 yards per catch was the fewest since his rookie season in 2016. This was mostly due to opponents playing two-high safeties and forcing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to go to short routes underneath.

More Background on the Trade

Right before the Tyreek Hill transaction, Davante Adams was traded from the Packers to the Raiders and signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal. It included an average value of $28.25 per season and $67.5 million guaranteed.

After seeing Adams get that kind of money, Hill wanted a similar deal from the Chiefs. But general manager Brett Veach would not make it happen, so Rosenhaus started shopping around the league for deals.

“If they didn’t want to do that type of deal, then we would get them a blockbuster trade,” Rosenhaus said. “I flat out told them that I felt like I could talk to teams around the league and bring a bunch of – bring great compensation. And I think the Chiefs initially wanted to challenge us and see what we could get from other teams contractually and what we could also get compensation-wise.”

The two also said they were put off when Kansas City did not meet Hill’s contract requests, but then turned around and asked for five draft picks in a trade return.

Miami obliged by sending a first, second, sixth and two fourth-round picks back to the Chiefs in the deal. The Dolphins then immediately signed Hill to a four-year, $120 million extension. It included $72.2 million guaranteed and a $52.535 million signing bonus.

Could that bonus have gone to a better cause than a podcast set up in Tyreek Hill’s living room? And a better quality video than Rosenhaus calling with suspect service from the driver’s seat of his car? Maybe.