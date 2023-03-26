WATCH: Wife of Kobe Bryant Gifts Every LSU Basketball Player Iconic Nike Kobe 6 Grinch Sneakers

Vanessa Bryant provided the LSU women’s basketball squad with some serious drip on Saturday.

The Tigers are one victory away from the Final Four. Bryant is doing what she can to help the team reach their goal. Check out the clip below, where LSU found out they were receiving some Kobe 6 Grinches via Bryant.

The team got Kobe 6 Grinches thanks to Vanessa Bryant 💚 pic.twitter.com/U9Rqvzus5w — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 25, 2023

“The team got Kobe 6 Grinches thanks to Vanessa Bryant (green heart emoji),” tweeted LSU Women’s Basketball.

The shoes are coming at the perfect time for the Tigers. LSU is on a serious run, and hoping to make it to the 2023 Women’s Final Four in Dallas. Perhaps the new shoes can help propel them on their journey.

LSU entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed in their region, facing off against Hawaii in the first round. The Tigers defeated the Rainbow Warriors by a score of 73-50 in their showdown, with forward Angel Reese leading the way with a monster game, as she score 34 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in the victory.

Next up for LSU was a date with the Michigan Wolverines, where the Tigers would advance to the Sweet 16 by virtue of a 66-42 victory. Reese once again was special, putting up a 25 spot to lead her team, while guard Alexis Morris also provided 11 points in the effort.

More on LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball, NCAA Tournament

Afterwards, the Tigers faced their biggest challenge of the NCAA Tournament, when they were tasked with defeating No. 2 Utah to get to the Elite Eight. Well, they passed with flying colors, as the Tigers sent the Utes home by a score of 66-63. This time it was forward LaDazhia Williams leading the way, as she scored 24 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Reese provided 17 points and 12 rebounds for the effort, as well.

Now, all that’s standing in the way of LSU from the Final Four is a showdown with an upstart Miami Hurricanes squad. Led by the Cavinder twins, Miami has been on an exhilarating run during the NCAA Tournament as the No. 9 seed, as they even knocked off top-seeded Indiana in the region. Now, only one team can make it to Dallas. Miami and LSU are both worthy, but they’ll have to go through each other for the opportunity.

The game will broadcast live on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday evening, and the Tigers are currently going off as 9.5-point favorites. Nevertheless, it is March Madness. Miami has already pulled a couple upsets, so it’ll be a fascinating game between the two squads.