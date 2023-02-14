Wife of Russell Westbrook Eviscerates ESPN Over Comments About Her Husband

Russell Westbrook has taken a lot of heat since being traded from the Lakers, and his wife Nina believes one ESPN reporter took it too far. Dave McMenamin claimed in a recent TV appearance that one source likened Russell’s presence in the Los Angeles locker room to that of a “vampire,” prompting a response from Nina on Instagram.

“This is just sick ESPN… Russell is no vampire,” Nina commented under the post. “This also slander because anyone who knows anything knows that this couldn’t be further from the truth.”

"I have school aged children who have to listen to their peers repeat the nasty things that you guys say on television about their father. I guess I will prepare myself to explain to my 5 year old that his dad is not actually a vampire."



Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina on IG 😳 pic.twitter.com/U9X3uW4WW9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2023

Nina explained the effects that comments like this can have on not just players, but their families as well. Although she and Russell can do their best to ignore the narrative as adults, she worries about the impact it will have on their kids.

“On a personal note, I have school-aged children who have to listen to their peers repeat the nasty things that you guys say on television about their father,” she continued. “I guess I will prepare myself to explain to my 5-year-old that his dad is not actually a vampire and that major news outlets only say things like that to get attention.”

Russell Westbrook’s wife wasn’t the only one to come to his defense. Many other NBA players also left their own thoughts under the post. That included Carmelo Anthony, Westbrook’s former teammate in both Oklahoma City and with the Lakers.

“Whose [sic] the source?” Anthony asked.

“Put a name on it,” Suns point guard Chris Paul agreed.

ESPN reporter compares Russell Westbrook to a vampire

Rumors of a trade involving Russell Westbrook had been circulating dating back to last season. On Wednesday, just a day before the NBA trade deadline, they came to fruition as the Lakers dealt him to the Utah Jazz.

McMenamin joined NBA on ESPN the day after the trade to explain how tensions between Westbrook and Lakers leadership led to this point.

“Russell Westbrook was not going to be a part of the team after this summer when his contract expired,” McMenamin said. “And also when his contract came off the books, the Lakers would have less money to deal with in the free agency period this summer. So you had to do it if you wanted to get those pieces you could have part of the team moving forward. You get younger, you got shooting, you got switchable defenders.

“As one source told me, ‘you remove a vampire from the locker room.’ That meaning the vampire sucks the blood out of the locker room. Russell Westbrook moves on.”

Dave McMenamin spoke on the Lakers moving on from Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/l4uCxvKo91 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 9, 2023

Westbrook spent the past two seasons with the Lakers, moving to a bench role in 2022-23. He has averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game this season.

When LA missed the playoffs in 2021-22, many pointed to Westbrook as the scapegoat. However, it’s worth nothing that he appeared in 78 of 82 regular season games, 38 more than Anthony Davis and 22 more than LeBron James.

Many believe the Jazz will buy out Westbrook’s $47 million contract and allow him to join another team this season. Regardless of how things ended in Los Angeles, he’ll always have a place in league history as the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader.