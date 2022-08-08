WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Players, Coaches at Giants Practice

At this point, someone on the New York Giants staff should have War’s hit song Why Can’t We Be Friends cued up and ready to play at any given moment. Another fight broke out at NFL training camp on Monday. This time, both players and coaches got involved.

In the video posted below, a fight broke out between Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder, leading players from the sidelines to get involved. This type of altercation looks a lot like the ones you’ll see on a baseball diamond, with both sides rushing to break it up.

Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson also got involved, according to The Athletic‘s Dan Duggan. Without question, it’s one of the wilder scenes we’ve seen during training camp this year.

Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder fight!!!!!! Feliciano ended up swinging on Crowder after the fact too pic.twitter.com/xS54LBeNw8 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 8, 2022

According to Duggan, the fight started with running back Saquon Barkley. The intensity increased after Barkley delivered a blow more physical than expected.

The whole sequence started with Saquon lowering his shoulder into Aaron Robinson with a bit more physicality than practice had been operating at. Next play, Crowder tackled Antonio Williams. Then Feliciano went right after Crowder on the next play and we were off! — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 8, 2022

This picture is insane 😂😂



Also led to Bobby Johnson shoving Cam Brown & Jon Feliciano swinging on him pic.twitter.com/ZOzDQ4AsJ6 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 8, 2022

Training camp fighting among teammates on the Giants didn’t just start Monday. Nearly two weeks, a brawl broke out among offensive and defensive linemen. That scuffle appeared to be pretty intense but doesn’t really compare to what unfolded this week.

Competitiveness, physicality and intensity are all things coaches (who aren’t involved in these skirmishes) love to see at practice. But there can be a point where it goes too far. The New York Giants aren’t the only team dealing with that this offseason.

Kyle Shanahan Wants 49ers to Be More Disciplined

Last Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had seen enough. In an effort to avoid what we saw during the New York Giants’ camp on Monday, he called his team together in the middle of practice.

While Shanahan doesn’t mind players toeing the line on the practice field, he doesn’t want to see it bleed over into penalties or ejections during a game.

“I want everyone challenging each other,” Shanahan said, per ESPN. “I don’t care how much crap each other talks; I don’t care how close they get to fighting. They can do whatever they want to get themselves to be as intense as they want and bring the best out of each other.

“I want people to be irritants, I want people to get as close as they can to all that stuff. I want people to get right on the line where they’re about to black out, but you can’t black out on the football field or you cost your team.”

Shanahan took necessary measures to ensure his players maintain toughness without crossing the line. Maybe Brian Daboll needs to have a similar conversation with his players in New York.