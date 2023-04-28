Wild on Ice, while training for next weekend’s Kentucky Derby, suffered a catastrophic injury Thursday to his back leg. Doctors needed to euthanize him later in the day.

He’d run five furlongs in a time of 1 minute, 1.40 seconds. Then jockey Ken Tohill pulled him up while galloping down the backstretch. Trainers evaluated him on scene and then transported him to a surgical hospital. Once he arrived, Wild on Ice needed to be put down. His owner told the Associated Press that with the specific injury, “so much could go wrong,” so the decision was made to euthanize the gelding.

“I didn’t want him to suffer,” said owner Frank Sumpter. “When you’ve got an injury in a joint like that, and it’s in their back legs, it’s tough because they have to use so much to stand up in their back legs. So, yeah, it’s a tough, tough deal to make these hard decisions. … It’s such a sad deal because he was training so well going up the ladder and was getting stronger all the time.”

Sumpter added: “Wild On Ice gave us so many great moments. He’ll forever be remembered. It’s a sad situation. My heart goes out to the team, trainer Joel Marr and everyone who helped us get to this point. These horses give us so many great moments in life and our team puts in so many hours taking care of the horses. He had a fracture in his hind leg and it was determined he couldn’t be saved. Wild On Ice had so much heart.”

Wild On Ice recently won Sunland Park, But Was Kentucky Derby longshot

The horse was a longshot to win the Kentucky Derby. But Wild on Ice won as a longshot before. In late March, he ran to victory at the Sunland Park Derby in New Mexico at 35-1 odds. His owner was hoping Wild on Ice would be the first Texas-bred horse to compete at the Derby since Middleground in 1950. The horse had three career wins in five starts.

Plus, Ken Tohill was the jockey for Wild on Ice. He’s 60. It was his life-time dream to compete for the Kentucky Derby. He was set to become the oldest jockey to compete there until Wild on Ice suffered the catastrophic injury.

“All I could tell you is that whomever makes it all the way to compete in this category should truly appreciate it. You can have the most caring and responsible trainer. A wonderful, big hearted owner and a talented young horse,” Tohill told the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Just figuring it out and still not be able to make it through adversities and risk factors in the game we so much love.”