Will Zalatoris Withdraws from Tour Championship, Presidents Cup Due to Injury

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Tour Championship after suffering from two herniated disks in his back. The tournament closes out golf’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

Zalatoris exited last week’s BMW Championship prematurely because of the injury, as well. He suffered the injury on the third hole of the Saturday round. He withdrew from the event on the following hole.

It’s a disappointing end to a strong season for the 26-year-old PGA Tour star. He secured his first victory on the tour by shooting 15-under-parr for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He defeated Sepp Straka in a playoff.

Along with the absence from the Tour Championship, Zalatoris is also out for the Presidents Cup. His agent, Allen Hobbs, released a statement.

“He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month’s Presidents Cup, where he was hoping to play for Captain [Davis] Love and represent the United States,” Hobbs said, per ESPN. “He is fully focused on getting healthy and back onto the course as soon as he is able.”

Will Zalatoris Finally Got Over the Hump

For Will Zalatoris, 2022 proved to be the year of “almost” until his performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Winning that tournament lifted a weight off his shoulders and could result in a flurry of PGA Tour wins.

Zalatoris had strong showings in essentially every major championship this year. He finished second in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. He ended sixth in The Masters and closed out the Open Championship at 28th.

In 2021, Zalatoris earned the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year award. Before his victory earlier this month, his lone professional win came on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Though he won’t be back on the links this season, Zalatoris carries a ton of momentum into the 2023 PGA Tour season. Will he finally get a major championship? Rattle off a few more wins on tour?

It should be fun to see what the 26-year-old does next season.