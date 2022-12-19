Willie McGinest, Patriots Legend and NFL Network Analyst, Arrested for Felony Assault

Police arrested former New England Patriots linebacker and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon Monday.

McGinest was involved in an altercation that took place at Delilah in West Hollywood on Dec. 9. Video obtained by TMZ Sports shows McGinest and several other people approaching a man sitting at a table. McGinest and the man exchanged words before the ex-NFL star hit him with a left-hand hook.

Here's #Patriots legend Willie McGinest in a crazy brawl at Delilah's in West Hollywood on December 9. Was arrested Monday morning for assault w/ a deadly weapon. Released on $30K bond at 9:46 AM. pic.twitter.com/yFO3dRVUP9 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) December 19, 2022

At least three other men got in on the action, beating the man while bystanders attempted to break up the brawl. At one point, McGinest appeared to pick up a bottle before slamming it into the man’s head repeatedly. He is seen tossing it aside on a nearby sofa before exiting the scene. The identity of the man, who appeared to be bloodied, has yet to be revealed.

Police booked McGinest at 7:30 a.m. on a $30,000 bond. He posted bond and was released from custody at 9:46 a.m.

Willie McGinest: Patriots Legend

McGinest, 51, played 15 seasons in the NFL, 12 coming with the Patriots (1994-2005). Heralded as one of franchise’s greatest defensive players, McGinest was a member of three Patriots Super Bowl-winning teams (2001,2003, 2004). The fourth-overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, McGinest racked up 86.0 career sacks and earned two Pro Bowl selections. The Patriots inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 2015.

Since his retirement after the 2008 season, he has served as an analyst, most recently with NFL Network.

“We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing,” the network said in a statement. “Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter.”