Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dead at 80

Willis Reed, an NBA and New York Knicks legend, has died according to multiple reports. He was 80.

Peter Vecsey, a longtime sports media personality in New York, was one of many to report the news.

“Just received word that Willis Reed, 80, passed this morning. He has suffered from congestive heart problems over the past year or so, and was going through rehab to walk. Loved everything about Willis! A man’s man!!”

Reed, a native of Dubach, Louisiana, played for the Knicks from 1964-74. He had an incredible career with the franchise, winning a pair of NBA championships and earning two NBA Finals MVP honors.

Additionally, Reed took home the league’s Most Valuable Player award following the 1970 season. In his 10 seasons with the Knicks, Reed earned All-Star selections seven times.

During Reed’s MVP season in 1970, he averaged 20.9 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while logging just under 40 minutes. For his career, Reed averaged a double-double in the NBA with 18.7 points and 12.9 rebounds.

One of the greatest moments of Reed’s professional career game during the 1970 NBA Finals. The 6-foot-10 center suffered a right thigh injury and his status for Game 7 was uncertain against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the previous contest.

Willis played in the final game of the series and helped lead the Knicks to their first-ever NBA title.

Reed finished his professional basketball career with 12,183 points, 8,414 rebounds and 1,186 assists. Following his playing days, he served as a coach for New York for one season (1977-78). He also had stops as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings.

Reed also had a stop at the college level coaching Creighton from 1981-85. His No. 19 has been retired by the Knicks.

NBA World Mourns Passing of Willis Reed

Willis Reed has been one of the most iconic NBA players in New York Knicks history. When news of his death broke, many offered their sympathies.

“There have been greater players than Willis Reed. There has never been a greater leader,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. “Rest in peace, Captain. Fans of the #Knicks will love you until the end of time.”

There have been greater players than Willis Reed.

There has never been a greater leader.

Rest in peace, Captain.

“Willis Reed has passed away at the age of 80. A gentle giant,” said Rex Chapman. “A huge loss for the NBA family. Rest easy, Willis…”

Willis Reed has passed away at the age of 80. A gentle giant. A huge loss for the NBA family.



“The only Finals MVP in Knicks history, RIP Willis Reed,” one fan wrote.