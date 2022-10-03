wisconsin-fires-head-coach-paul-chryst-after-five-games

We have another coaching change in college football. After seven-and-a-half seasons at Wisconsin, Paul Chryst is out. The Badgers are moving on from their head coach, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was the first to report the news on Chryst’s firing. Wisconsin sits at 2-3 on the season and has been blown out in back-to-back weeks by Ohio State and Illinois. The Buckeyes defeated the Badgers 52-21. On Saturday, the Fighting Illini won 34-10.

SOURCE: Paul Chryst is out as #Wisconsin coach. Jim Leonhard will be the team's interim coach. Announcement will be coming shortly. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 2, 2022

The decision to part ways with Chryst caught some off guard considering his record of success in Madison. He led the Badgers to double-digit win totals four times and won three Big Ten West titles.

Over the course of his tenure at Wisconsin, Chryst’s teams posted a 67-26 record with a bowl appearance each season. The Badgers are 6-1 in those postseason contests.

Defensive coordinator and former Wisconsin defensive back Jim Leonhard will be the interim head coach. The Badgers travel to Northwestern in Week 6.

Paul Chryst Second Big Ten Coach Fired in 2022

Though we’re only five weeks into the college football season, Paul Chryst is actually the second Big Ten head coach to be fired this year. Nebraska cut ties with Scott Frost after a 1-2 start to the year.

Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts gave Frost one final shot to correct some things in Lincoln. After losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern, the program decided to move on.

Frost’s teams posted a 16-31 record during his time in Lincoln. The Huskers never finished with a winning record and failed to make a bowl game in any season.

Nebraska named wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph as the interim head coach for the Huskers.