WNBA Commissioner Relays ‘Remarkable’ Brittney Griner Update

WNBA star Brittney Griner is holding up “remarkably well” as she passed the one-year anniversary of her life-altering arrest in Russia. That’s according to the league commissioner, who recently met with the Olympic gold medalist.

Meanwhile, ESPN reported Saturday that Brittney Griner took another step towards normalcy. She agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury, the team she’s played for since she entered the WNBA in 2013.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told CNN she recently met with Griner in Phoenix.

“”Britney is doing remarkably well, and she’s starting to train,” Engelbert said. “We’re so excited to have her back in the league after an awful ordeal.”

WNBA Commissioner @CathyEngelbert joins @PoppyHarlowCNN to talk about Brittney Griner, league expansion ahead of #NBAAllStarWeekend pic.twitter.com/n0lkCXe9NW — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) February 17, 2023

WNBA Commish Said She Gave Brittney Griner Time with Friends, Family Before Conducting Basketball Meeting

Griner was arrested Feb. 17, 2022 on drug possession charges. Like many women’s basketball stars, she played for a foreign team during the WNBA offseason. Last February, she was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport as she was reporting for play in the Russian Premier League. Russian authorities searched her luggage and found vape canisters with cannabis oil.

A Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years in prison. She was moved to a prison work farm. But on Dec. 8, she was released in a prisoner swap in the United Arab Emirates. By then, she’d been incarcerated for nearly 10 months.

Engelbert told CNN she wanted to give Brittney Griner some breathing room before they met.

“We wanted to give her the holidays to meet with family and friends,” Engelbert said. “Just a remarkable experience. She has a remarkable story about what she went through, but we’re looking forward to having her back in the W.”

Brittney Griner with her wife Cherelle at the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gAn5kZqd4k — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 13, 2023

Mercury Star Enjoyed Excellent Season Last Time She Played in WNBA

The WNBA season starts in May. The Mercury’s first game is on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks. They’ll be home two days later.

Obviously, Brittney Griner spent a ton of time away from basketball. She last played for the Mercury in 2021. And she put together one of the best seasons in her career. She averaged nearly a double-double every game, with 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per contests. Griner also posted two blocks per game with 2.7 assists. She also had a nice touch from the free throw line, hitting 85 percent of her shots.

She’s also starting to make more public appearances with wife, Cherelle. The two attended the WM Phoenix Open last weekend. A day later, the Fox cameras found the two at the Super Bowl, which was played at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix. Both were wearing Eagles gear. Griner sported Randall Cunningham’s throw-back jersey.