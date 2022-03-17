WNBA Star Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia Extended for Months: Report

According to TASS, a Russian media agency, WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia is extended for months. Russian authorities extended her detention with a specific date mentioned, that date being May 19. Originally, Russian authorities detained Griner on February 17 at the Moscow airport. According to Russian authorities who searched Griner’s luggage, they found vape cartridges that contained oil derived from cannabis. If convicted, Griner faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Brittney Griner Situation in Russia

According to TASS, the court said in regards to Griner’s detention, “The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19.” There are still a number of unknowns about the Brittney Griner situation in Russia. Her detainment has also increased tension the Russia and Ukraine conflict continues on.

As a result, fans everywhere are concerned about Griner and what the United States is doing to get her back on U.S. soil. According to spokesman Ned Price, the United States is “doing everything we can to support Brittney Griner to support her family, and to work with them to do everything we can, to see that she is treated appropriately and to seek her release.”Price said this in a briefing on Tuesday.

However, he did not offer specifics or a timeline for Grinner and what the next steps are in the process of getting her released from Russian custody.

WNBA Star’s Wife Speaks Out

Griner’s situation in Russia is a scary one. It’s a scary situation. Griner’s wife, Cherrelle wrote in a new Instagram post, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely.”

Because of this, folks have reached out to Cherrelle. She is very appreciative of the love and support she has received. However, she stresses the importance of privacy during this scary time. Also, the WNBA Commissioner also spoke about Griner and the situation. Cath Engelbert said to the AP, “Everyone’s getting the strategy of say less and push more privately behind the scenes. It’s the strategy you get from the State Department and administration. It’s our No. 1 priority in talking with her agent and strategists.” Only time will tell how this all will unfold for Griner as family and friends and fans everywhere hope for her release.