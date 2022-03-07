WNBA’s Brittney Griner Being Detained in Russian Jail, U.S Working to Secure Release

United States officials are working on WNBA star Brittney Griner’s jail release from Russia, weeks after the country detained her at customs.

Diplomats, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinkin, learned of the 31-year-old woman’s detention this past week.

Russian officials confiscated vape cartridges containing hash oil from Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star.

Reuters reported on the United States’s efforts to get Griner returned to her family and country. Some officials are concerned that Russia is holding Griner hostage after several Western countries placed sanctions. The sanctions on Russia result from the country’s current invasion of Ukraine.

What We Know

WNBA Star had hash oil in her possession at Russian customs

The gold medal-winning Olympian faces a 5-to-10-year prison sentence for the illegal items

American officials are working to secure her release from jail

WNBA Star Griner Detained In February

On Saturday, Russian Customs Service officials announced that it had detained an athlete in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on a flight from New York.

WNBA star Griner has been in Russia’s custody for three weeks. When Russian news agency TASS identified Griner this week, American officials learned of the player’s fate.

Many WNBA players go to Europe and other countries to play professional basketball for higher pay outside the league’s season. The star center has played for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg since at least 2014.

Griner’s WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, put out an announcement about WNBA star Brittney Griner’s jail status. The Mercury said it was monitoring the situation.

WNBA Star Griner Caught With Contraband Items In Russia

Russia Customs Service officials said they scanned Griner’s luggage to find the vape cartridges. The vape cartridges reportedly contained “liquid with hashish oil.” Authorities opened a case against the woman and put WNBA star Griner in jail. Any conviction could result in a maximum 10-year prison sentence. Griner supporters hope Russia sends the Griner home instead.

USA Basketball officials vouched for Griner’s professionalism in a Twitter statement. The WNBA star won gold medals for the U.S. national team in 2016 and 2021.

According to Sports Illustrated, Griner does have some legal issues in her past, including domestic assault charges in 2015. That year, the WNBA suspended Griner and her WNBA-playing wife, Glory Johnson, for seven games because of the charges.

Blinken commented on the WNBA star’s jail situation on Sunday while holding a press conference with Moldova President Maia Sandu.

“There’s only so much I can say given the privacy considerations at this point,” Blinken said of Griner. “Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we, of course, stand ready to provide every possible assistance, and that includes in Russia.”

Blinken said an embassy team was working to help Griner and other Americans detained in Russia. He added, “we’re doing everything we can to see to it that their rights are upheld and respected.”

Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is pushing for the WNBA star’s release from Russia.

The player’s wife, Cherelle Griner, took to Instagram on Saturday to thank others for prayers and support.

“This message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life,” she said. “Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely.”