Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week.

Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.

Per TMZ Sports, the father of one of the women involved in the fight said she had her hair pulled when a fight broke out among two men. The man in the red baseball cap then struck the woman in the head. You can see the incident in the video, posted below:

After the fight subsided in the bleachers, it spilled into the tunnel. That’s when the man in the red cap threw the woman into a wall, knocking her unconscious. TMZ also reported that she had blood “leaking from her ears” and had to be rushed to the hospital.

It’s not clear what prompted the scary incident in Toronto.

The father of the woman hospitalized says that an initial CAT scan showed no neurological damage. Doctors are reviewing a second.

Toronto Blue Jays Fans the Latest to Get Physical in the Bleachers

Fighting has been a theme among fans at MLB games this season. The situation in Toronto is just the latest in dozens of major incidents across the sport.

A physical altercation broke out earlier this week among Chicago Cubs fans at Wrigley Field when the team hosted the St. Louis Cardinals. One individual got pushed and fell head-over-heels down multiple rows in the bleachers.

That fan didn’t appear to sustain any serious injuries. He returned to his feet quickly and walked away after the hard fall.

It seems like fights are breaking out across MLB ballparks on a daily basis this summer.