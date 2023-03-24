WATCH: Women’s College Basketball Player Sucker Punches Opposing Player in Handshake Line in Tournament

Emotions run high during the postseason. There’s nothing wrong with that considering what all is on the line. However, the actions of one Jamirah Shutes following a game in the women’s basketball’s NIT were completely inexcusable.

In a 73-60 win for Bowling Green over Memphis in the NIT, Shutes, a senior guard for the Tigers, led the way for her team in the postgame handshake line. However, after a verbal altercation started between her and Falcons senior Elissa Brett, she took things way too far by reaching out and punching Brett in the face.

BGSU women’s basketball moving on to the final 8 of the WNIT after beating Memphis — but this will steal the headlines unfortunately.



Ugly, ugly scene in the handshake line. A Memphis player punched Elissa Brett. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/2hptXYBEtj — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 24, 2023

Ugly ending to the night after Bowling Green’s Elissa Brett was hit by a Memphis player in the handshake line after the game. pic.twitter.com/9QLFdguB9f — Kurt Steiss ⚔️ (@kurtsteiss) March 24, 2023

It’s unclear what caused the exchange at this point. Regardless, a police investigation is now ongoing and, since this happened, Shutes has been charged with assault.

In a statement from BGSU, they are ‘conducting (their) own review’ into punch. It went on to add that ‘violence is never acceptable’ and their priority ‘remains the health, safety, and support of our student-athlete.’

Then, in Memphis’ statement on Friday, they said the incident was ‘extremely unfortunate’ and ‘not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes’.

At this time, neither Jamirah Shutes nor Elissa Brett has released their own statements on the matter.

Again, there’s nothing wrong with passion at the end of the season. These games matter to the teams and the players that represent the programs. Even so, it should never be expressed in the way Jamirah Shutes reacted, especially since the coverage caught it with the game being televised on ESPN3.

Charles Barkley Rips New NCAA President, Politicians During March Madness Broadcast

The opening up of pathways for student athletes to make money via NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) is the single largest change to collegiate athletics in the last several years. Student athletes were completely banned from making money off their NIL as of a couple years ago, and now, it’s practically a free-for-all after the Supreme Court roundly condemned the NCAA’s ability to prevent players from profiting off their own image.

The NCAA also has a new president that just took over who is more willing to play ball in the new NIL era. That man, Charlie Baker, recently spoke with CBS Sports’ Greg Gumbel and Clark Kellogg about what progress looks like on the NIL front as he begins his job as new NCAA president.

“Trying to create what I would call consumer protection for families and student athletes around Name, Image and Likeness — which, one of the Athletic Directors referred to it as…the only thing that’s true about it at this point is everybody lies. So, I would love to create some transparency and accountability around that. So the families actually know what they’re getting into. I would really like to see some sort of uniform standard contract. When somebody signs it, they know they’re signing the same sort of agreement everyone else did.

Baker also added that “there’s a fair amount of appetite to try and deal with this” in Washington DC, apparently. After all, Baker would know, since he is the former governor of Massachusetts.

However, when Charlie Baker’s interview with Kellogg and Gumbel was played for Charles Barkley, he threw a fit and demanded that politicians butt out of this issue and let “actual” basketball people handle the NIL stuff.

Charles Barkley condemns Americans politicians

“Did he say we’re going to ask the politicians to help us? See, that pisses me off already,” Barkley huffed at the rest of the CBS crew. That’s what he said before dishing out some more controversial statements.

“Our politicians are awful people,” Chuck continued. “As I talked to Clark earlier, because I asked about your conversation…I would actually go to people who actually care about basketball. I would put a committee together. I would love for Clark to be on the committee. Get some coaches, get some players together, and let’s try to work this thing out. We can’t ask these politicians nothin’. Those people are awful people. Democrats and Republicans — they’re all crooks!”