WATCH: Women’s Pro Soccer Team Chases Down Ref, Beats Him Up After Controversial Call

A matchup between two professional women’s soccer teams broke out in chaos as players and coaches chased down a ref to beat him up on the pitch. The teams from the Democratic Republic of the Congo involved were TP Mazembe Women and DC Motema Pembe Women. The DC Motema Pembe players disagreed with an official’s call during the game in violent fashion.

Already losing in the contest by a score of 5-1, the referee in question declined to award the team a penalty kick. This prompted the women of DC Motema Pembe to chase him off the field before cornering him finally. Once cornered, the team proceeded to deliver blows to the referee in a scary moment.

In DR Congo, DC Motema Pembe Women Players chased and beat up a Referee for failing to award them a penalty, while they were losing 5-1 to TP Mazembe Women. pic.twitter.com/vFwoUOUcp0 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) February 17, 2023

Soccer ref chased down by team

Players from all sports have disagreements with officials on a daily basis, but rarely does a scene become violent. It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident happened as a result of multiple bad calls, but the penalty that DC Motema Pembe felt they were owed came from a tackle in the penalty box.

The referee felt the tackle wasn’t worthy of a penalty and the women on the pitch disagreed. Several players were suspended by the DR Congo Football Association, and an investigation into the incident was opened.

The situation was so unprecedented that the opposing team appeared to stand around stunned at what was happening. Unfortunately the incident is drawing unwanted attention to the Congolese teams as the video went viral.

Adding to the drama and criticism for the players is the fact that they were down four goals. While teams see officials make late-game calls in winning time frequently, being nearly guaranteed a loss makes the scene that much crazier to see play out with the soccer ref running for his life.