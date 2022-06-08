Woooo! Wrestling Legend ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair Loves a Good Hockey Fight

Wrestling legend Ric Flair was in attendance at the NHL’s Eastern Conference Finals game on Tuesday night. The Nature Boy loved the hockey action, especially a scrap between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

Midway through the second period, Brandon Hagel and Frank Vatrano dropped the gloves following a scrum in the corner. After going down to the ice, Hagel shedded Vatrano and pumped up the Tampa crowd as he skated to the penalty box. The fans erupted and so did Flair, who was shown on the broadcast sitting in a luxury box in Amalie Arena.

What a scene. You could almost hear his signature “Woooo!” if you listen closely enough.

Getting into a fight and gettin the Nature Boy Ric Flair out of his seat. Gotta love it @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/7ATWwTXAwW — Rink Rat Report (@RinkRatReport) June 8, 2022

Flair always said: “To be the man, you gotta beat the man.” I wonder who he thinks took home the belt in that fight – Hagel or Vatrano?

I would say there was not a clear winner, but overall it was a solid scrap that lasted about 20 seconds. The Lightning ended up beating the Rangers by a score of 4-1 to tie up the seven-game series at 2-2.

Flair to Make Final Pro Appearance in Nashville

In less than two months, Ric Flair will have his last match in the ring on Sunday, July 31 in Nashville. The 73-year-old stlyin’ and profilin’ son-of-a-gun is set to appear in an independent card that will stream live on FITE TV at 6 p.m. CT.

“I’m going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the man, you gotta beat the man,” Flair said in a statement to ESPN.

Flair’s final professional appearance will take place the day after WWE SummerSlam, which also is in Nashville. His event will start after the Starrcast V wrestling convention and expo at the Nashville Fairgrounds, which has hosted several historic pro-wrestling moments over the years.