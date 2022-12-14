World Cup Journalist Grant Wahl’s Cause of Death Revealed by His Wife

After soccer reporter Grant Wahl suddenly died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, his widow is speaking out about how her husband passed away. According to Dr. Céline Gounder, Wahl’s wife, he died from complications related to an undetected heart problem. The news comes as rumors swirled that his death was the result of foul play— a rumor his brother also subscribed to.

According to Gounder, her husband died from an ‘aortic aneurysm that ruptured.’

“And it’s just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason, it happened at this point in time,” she said during an interview on Wednesday.

However, his brother, Eric Wahl, previously alleged via social media that his brother was the victim of foul play because he wore a rainbow ‘pride’ shirt to a match earlier in the tournament. The outward expression was a direct violation of Qatar’s anti-gay laws. However, his brother has since walked back the theory and now admits he regrets making the allegation.

During an interview with CBS, Gounder blamed her brother-in-law’s initial statements on grief.

At first, there was speculation that Grant Wahl lacked the proper care from the medical staff on hand at the soccer match in Doha on Friday. In addition, some tossed around the theory that Wahl died from a recent COVID-19 vaccine. However, during the interview and in posts on Wahl’s Substack page, Gounder denied the theories.

She wrote: “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium. The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms.”

Grant Wahl’s wife details her husband’s final moments

She continued: “No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.”

For Gounder, she was writing from the perspective of a medical doctor and a widow. She previously served on President Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board.

Although she looked at her husband’s passing through a medical lens, it doesn’t mean she isn’t grieving the loss of her husband.

“I was wrapping up one of my last work calls of the day on Friday, and I started to see messages from Grant Wahl’s friend and colleague, Gabriele Marcotti, another soccer journalist,” she said Wednesday. “I saw messages on Twitter on my texts, on my email.”

Later, Gounder found out from friends that her husband had collapsed at the stadium. Medical personnel performed CPR for over 20 minutes, then transferred him to a nearby hospital. According to Gounder, she kept asking those with him if he “had a pulse.”

“I knew that was a sign,” she said. “If he had a pulse when he left the stadium, that would have been a good sign. No one would answer the question. I was scared.”