Wrestling Legend Arn Anderson Reveals Death of Son, Barrett

WWE legend Arn Anderson, who currently works for All Elite Wrestling, revealed that his son, Barrett recently passed away. He was 37 years old.

Anderson announced the tragic news in a post on Twitter. No cause of death was provided in the social media post.

“Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent,” Anderson wrote. “Our older son Barrett passed away.

“I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37.”

Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent.



Our older son Barrett passed away.



I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them.

Barrett was just 37. pic.twitter.com/wFhPgxUQsR — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) March 11, 2023

Anderson joined AEW in 2019. He works behind the scenes and has made some on-camera appearances. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in March 2012.

Barrett was the older brother of AEW wrestler Brock Anderson. Brock also released a statement on Twitter. Below is the post:

Wrestling Fans, Colleagues Offer Condolences to Arn Anderson and Family

After hearing of the tragic passing of Arn Anderson’s son, Barrett, many of his colleagues offered their condolences on Twitter.

Hurricane Helms wrote, “I’m so very sorry for your loss my friend.” WWE star Bayley said, “I’m so sorry Arn.”

Former WWE athlete Matt Morgan said, “Oh my God, NO! I am so friggin’ sorry Arn! My family and I sending you all of our love to you and yours.”

“I love you Arn,” wrote Brian Pillman Jr., Brock Anderson’s tag team partner on AEW. “My condolences to your entire family.”

All Elite Wrestling commented as well, saying, “We are very sorry for your family’s loss.”