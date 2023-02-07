WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized Monday after a medical emergency.

Lawler, 73, suffered a stroke in his Fort Myers, Florida, home, per The Commercial Appeal. Lawler was initially unable to talk after undergoing surgery, though he eventually spoke to longtime friend and WMC-TV chief meteorologist Dave Brown via FaceTime.

“Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel,” said Brown, a former announcer for Classic Memphis Wrestling. “I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But [he] was able to move both legs and both arms. I feel very optimistic that he’s eventually going to recover.”

A Memphis, Tennessee, resident, Lawler left for Florida this past week to attend the Old Time Comic Show’s “Heroes Meet Horror Con” in Punta Gorda on Feb. 4. The former American Wrestling Association (AWA) World Heavyweight Champion has had heart issues in the past. Shortly after working a tag match on WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” in 2012, Lawler suffered a heart attack while on commentary. He suffered another stroke in 2018.

He’s remained active in the ring despite the health issues, working various independent shows over the years. Lawler last competed in January after wrestling 10 matches in 2022.

Jerry Lawler Receives Support from Professional Wrestling Community

Regarded as one of the greatest to step inside the squared circle, news of Lawler’s stroke rocked the professional wrestling community. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter to voice his support.

“We Are Praying For You @JerryLawler!” Flair wrote.

Former colleague Vince Russo, meanwhile, shared his thoughts in a social media post.

“From the day I met @JerryLawler nearly 30 years ago, he’s always been good to me—ALWAYS,” Russo wrote. “You never forget that. Let’s go “DINGA” WE NEED YOU!!! All my LOVE and GOD BLESS!!!”