Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenny’s Wrexham AFC sells out first US game within days

The most fascinating story going around in soccer right now in Wrexham AFC. Despite being a newly promoted club into England’s fourth tier, the world has its eyes on a club from Wales. Mainly due to who their owners are, movie star Ryan Reynolds and TV star Rob McElhenny.

Now, Wrexham is coming stateside and will play in front of American fans. They will also be playing against some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Chelsea FC and Manchester United FC. The former of the two has really garnered fan attention, already being sold out.

Kenan Stadium, home of the North Carolina football team, will see Wrexham and Chelsea play on July 19. Tickets went on sale Thursday and just four days later, the game sold out. Just over 50,000 people are expected to be on hand later this summer.

“It’s no surprise that the pairing of global football and one of American college football’s great venues is a hot ticket,” Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports, which is organizing the match with Unified Events said via Front Office Sports. “This a must-see match on the summer soccer calendar in America.”

Excitement is bound to head out West too with Wrexham. They will face the Los Angeles Galaxy on July 22 and then Manchester United three days later in San Diego.

Reynolds and McElhenny really have Wrexham going on a world tour. Something nobody in Wales could have ever dreamed about just a few years ago.

Even if Wrexham had not been promoted, there would have been a ton of attention on their upcoming United State trip. But moving up from the National League to League Two only adds to the occasion. To some extent, it just continues the party across the Atlantic Ocean.

Only one automatic promotion spot is available in the National League. Wrexham battled with Notts County all season long and eventually won out. A dramatic win at the Racecourse ground against Notts played a huge factor before sealing it against Boreham Wood just under two weeks later.

Wrexham will use their games in the United States as not only a celebration but as preseason for their upcoming season. A whole new level of competition will show itself in League Two. If another promotion is wanted in the near future, Reynolds and McElhenny will have to continue to test their squad.