Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been able to capture the world’s hearts with Wrexham FC. Never has a team placed in the fifth tier of English football (soccer) ever received so much attention. A truly incredible story reached its pinnacle on Saturday afternoon, as Wrexham was able to secure its first promotion in 20 years.

Getting promoted at any level is a special moment. Playing in a higher league has multiple benefits for clubs, most of which are financial based. However, the level of opponents and the spotlight does become greater.

For Wrexham, Saturday’s title means they will be heading into the Football League — the three highest tiers in England before reaching the Premier League. A club that has spent most of its history at those levels, Reynolds and McElhenney were able to help break a 15-year drought for Wrexham.

Everybody at The Racecourse Ground celebrated after a 3-1 defeat of Boreham Wood. The two movie star actors were caught crying at the full-time whistle while fans decided to invade the pitch. A special moment for everyone involved.

Two teams will rise from the National League into League Two, with Wrexham going up automatically. There will be a four-team playoff at the end of the season to determine who else will get promoted.

Notts County — who rivaled Wrexham all season for the automatic spot — will be considered the favorite. Chesterfield, Woking, and Barnet will be the other three accompanying Notts County in the playoff.

Wrexham was last in League Two during the 2007-2008 season, finishing dead last with just 40 points in 48 games played. Up until this point, they had not been able to get back into the league. Five different times there was a playoff appearance but all resulted in semifinal losses.

Moving out of the National League can be difficult and at times, demoralizing. That’s why emotions were so high on Saturday for players, coaches, fans, and the two famous owners after automatic promotion. Getting up into the fourth tier is a massive accomplishment.

Now, all attention will be on how well Wrexham performs in League Two. Reynolds and McElhenney most likely will be hoping for another quick promotion and could have the squad to do so. The long-term goal will be at least three more promotions, which would slate them in the Premier League.

However, Wrexham has never been higher than the second tier in its long history. A league that’s now dubbed the Championship, the fairytale story would continue for the fans in Wales if they are able to accomplish that in the next few years.