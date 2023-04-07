WWE Apologizes For Using Auschwitz In Promo, Auschwitz Memorial Responds

WWE has apologized for inexplicably using footage of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz during a promo package this past weekend at WrestleMania 39.

WWE used the footage for the package recapping the Dominik and Rey Mysterio rivalry ahead of their match on Night 1 Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dominik, who has been portrayed as a hardened criminal on-screen, says “You think this is a game to me? I served hard time. And I survived” with footage of the concentration camp.

“We had no knowledge of what was depicted,” the WWE said in statement Friday, via NBC News. “As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately. We apologize for this error.”

The Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum issued a statement on its Twitter page, decrying WWE’s use of the footage.

“The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call “an editing mistake”. Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz,” the statement read.

Amid the controversy, WrestleMania 39 went on to become the “most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history,” per a release. 161,892 attended the event across both nights, generating a record-gate of more than $21.6 million. In addition, Night 2 surpassed the existing global viewership record by 33 percent. Night 1, meanwhile, surpassed the existing global viewership record by 28 percent.

The main event of Night 2 was the main draw, which saw Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Reigns defeated Rhodes with the help of Solo Sikoa, extending his reign as champion to well over 900 days.

WWE Finalizing Sale of Company

Coming out of WrestleMania 39, major news came out concerning the future of WWE. Endeavor, the UFC’s parent company, announced Monday it would be acquiring WWE to combine the two entities into one publicly-traded company. Per ESPN, the deal values UFC at $12.1 billion and WWE at $9.3 billion. Endeavor will own 51% of the company, while WWE shareholders will keep 49%.

Vince McMahon, who stepped away this past summer amid allegations of sexual misconduct, will return as the company’s executive chairman. Dana White will remain president of UFC.

McMahon told CNBC Monday it was the right time to sale the company.

“It’s the right time,” McMahon said. “It’s the right time to do the right thing, and it’s the next evolution of WWE. I could probably do what Ari [Emanuel] is right now with the UFC, but it would take me 10 years. By the time I would grab those 10 years, [Emanuel] would be 10 years ahead again. It makes all the sense in the world for all these synergies that we have to extract all of the value we can out of the marketplace.”