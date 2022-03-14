Scott Hall Receives Emotional Message From Fellow WWE Legend The Iron Sheik

Yesterday afternoon, the announcement of Scott Hall’s triple heart attack hit social media, rocking the wrestling world to its core. The legendary Razor Ramon was revealed to be on life support, fighting for his life after a blood clot from a hip replacement complication hit his heart.

Sadly, Hall’s family soon announced that they had made the decision to take Razor off life support, ending the life of the beloved superstar. This led to further devastation in the wrestling community, fans and colleagues alike expressing their love, admiration, and heartbreak for the wrestling icon. One such colleague was none other than The Iron Sheik, fellow wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer.

SCOTT HALL BUBBA. THE RAZOR RAMON. YOU ARE THE REAL OF REAL BUBBA. YOU MAKE IT TO THE HALL OF FAME YOU ARE THE IRON SHEIK CLASS FOREVER. I LOVE YOU BUBBA pic.twitter.com/MtbZaa2Qqk — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 14, 2022

In classic Sheik fashion, Iron Sheik wrote on Twitter, “Scott Hall Bubba. The Razor Ramon. You are the real of real Bubba. You make it to the Hall of Fame you are the Iron Sheik Class forever. I love you Bubba.”

I can assure you that this is the highest level of praise and admiration Sheik has to offer. Few people have ever received this amount of love from The Iron Sheik, whose typical tweets involve promises to break your back and make you humble. You have to be a wrestling fan to truly understand the unintelligible charm of The Iron Sheik.

Kevin Nash Pens Heartbreaking Scott Hall Tribute

Scott Hall is a controversial character, but there’s one thing that can never be contested, and that’s the love shared between himself and Kevin Nash. Hall and Nash took the wrestling world by storm when they debuted on WCW Nitro as The Outsiders. Together, they turned Nitro into a wrestling powerhouse, creating the NWO with Hulk Hogan and starting a wrestling revolution, the shockwaves of which can still be felt in the product today.

Though The Outsiders and the NWO were, and still are, the pinnacle of cool, the true magic of the gimmick came from the friendship between Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. The bond between the two men was palpable, and the easy chemistry between the two elevated the NWO far beyond what it otherwise might have been.

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall’s friendship started long before the NWO and continued decades beyond its end, which makes Nash’s tribute to his partner in crime that much harder to read. Nash writes, “We were the ‘Outsiders’ but we had each other….See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”

For wrestlers and wrestling fans alike, the loss of Scott Hall is absolutely gut-wrenching. But the memory of The Bad Guy will never die. After all, very few can say that their time in the squared circle changed the landscape of wrestling forever. There has never been a wrestler quite as cool as Razor Ramon, and there never will be again.