WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Arrested for Deadly DUI Car Crash

Florida police arrested WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch last week in connection to a deadly DUI accident dating back to March of this year. Ormund Beach Police, a precinct just north of Daytona, arrested Sytch Friday, though the accident in question occurred March 25 of this year.

Sytch rear-ended 75-year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, whose car was stopped at a traffic light, Fox News reports. Emergency responders transported Lasseter to a hospital where he died later that day. Police on the scene believed Sytch was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Toxicology reports later determined that Sytch, the WWE star known as “Sunny” who many wrestling fans consider the brand’s first Diva, was driving with a BAC of 0.280, or more than three times the legal limit.

Police charged Sytch with one count of DUI causing death; one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license; four counts of DUI causing injury to a person; and three counts of DUI property damage.

Sytch bonded out of the Volusia County Jail at 12:14 p.m. following her initial appearance according to court documents. A judge set bond to $227,500.

Another WWE Hall of Famer made headlines earlier this year, but for markedly better reasons than Sunny Sytch

Paul Levesque, better known as wrestler-turned-executive Triple H, announced his retirement from professional in-ring competition in March. In an interview with ESPN, Levesque said he experienced a life-threatening cardiac event back in September of 2021. WWE fans certainly remember the headlines, and then the subsequent unknowns surrounding Triple H and his health. Publicly, the organization kept Levesque’s status a closely-guarded secret; which signaled to fans that the event was serious and not to be taken lightly.

In the interview, Levesque said, “I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [chief brand officer of WWE Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up. So I went and got checked.”

Levesque said that his heart was pumping at about half capacity, and his decline became imminent.

“It was coming from the viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs,” Levesque said. “I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything. Basically, the way your heart pumps out, 55-60 percent of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30 percent.”

Doctors rushed him into surgery once his levels dropped to around 20 percent, which signaled heart failure.

“I got a quick text message saying ‘Don’t take time, pack a bag real quick and head to the emergency room,'” he said.

The father of three now lives with a defibrillator planted in his chest in case of emergencies, which means he can no longer perform in-ring ever again.