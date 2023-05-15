WWE legend Billy Graham on life support with ‘serious health issues’

Former WWE superstar Billy Graham is on life support, his family says. According to a GoFundMe page, the Hall of Fame wrestler is battling several health concerns and has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for three weeks.

Graham’s wife, Valerie, provided an update on her husband on Monday.

“Please urgent prayers needed for my husband,” she said, per TMZ Sports. “The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight. I refused. He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope.”

The family says that Graham suffers from an infection in his ears and skull, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and hearing loss. He’s also lost 45 pounds recently.

Graham, 79, made his debut in professional wrestling in 1970. He retired from the ring in 1988. However, he made appearances for the WWE during a stretch from 2004-09 and 2015-21.

Graham won one WWF World Heavyweight belt during his professional wrestling career.

The WWE inducted Graham into its Hall of Fame in 2004. In addition to his wrestling popularity, he also mentored fellow legends such as Hulk Hogan, Jesse Ventura, Scott Steiner and Ric Flair.

WWE fans send well wishes to Billy Graham, family

Upon hearing the sad news about the wrestling legend, many fans showed support for Graham. Several posted to social media, sending thoughts, prayers and well wishes to he and his family during this time.

“Prayers for him and his family that he pulls through,” one Twitter user wrote.

Prayers for him and family that he pulls through — Cody Wallace (@CodyWal65188516) May 15, 2023

Another said, “Prayers go out today to Superstar Billy Graham, who is on life support. One of the most influential figures in Pro Wrestling History – Graham’s impact on the business is immeasurable.”

Prayers go out today to Superstar Billy Graham, who is on life support. One of the most influential figures in Pro Wrestling History – Graham’s impact on the business is immeasurable. pic.twitter.com/N1YhGINjSR — John Arezzi (@JohnArezzi) May 15, 2023

One WWE fan said, “Without Billy Graham, there’d be no Hulk Hogan.”

Several others simply said, “thoughts and prayers,” and “get well soon.”