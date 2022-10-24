WWE Legend Kevin Nash Reveals Son Tristen’s Cause of Death

WWE legend Kevin Nash has revealed how his son, Tristen, died. The wrestling star talked about the tragedy in Episode 16 of the Kliq This podcast.

Nash revealed that Tristen, 26, died on Oct. 19, a day after suffering a seizure. He then suffered from cardiac arrest. When EMTs arrived on the scene, Nash said Tristen “was basically dead.”

The cause of the seizure was not known.

Earlier this year, Tristen was hospitalized for 60 days for an unspecified reason, though his father says it was alcohol-related. He also revealed that the two made a commitment to each other to stop drinking one week prior.

“I wondered why my son wasn’t here anymore and the amount of hatred that was passed to me after he passed — he’s the smartest dude in the world. He knew man, he knew,” Nash said.

Wrestling Fans Send Thoughts, Prayers to Nash Family

The wrestling community was devastated to learn of the passing of Tristen Nash last week. Many took to Twitter to express their condolences to the entire family.

“Awful news. My condolences go out to the Nash family,” one user wrote. “Kevin always spoke so highly of him.”

“This is tragic,” wrote another. “Sending love to the family and all who are mourning this loss.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first reported the news on Oct. 20.

“On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the post read. “Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.”

“The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”