WWE Legend Questions If Conor McGregor Will ‘Even Live to 57’

UFC star Conor McGregor remains embroiled in a feud with WWE manager Paul Heyman, who is now questioning just how long the 34-year-old will remain relevant — or even live.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport this past weekend ahead of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Heyman said he isn’t sure if McGregor is a lock to make it to 57 years old due to his lifestyle. His rebuttal is in response to McGregor calling him a “grandpa” in a recent social media post.

“I’m not a grandfather, but I appreciate the fact that I’m old enough to be, number one, and I’m still thriving on top,” Heyman said. “I would like to see if Conor McGregor at 57 is still thriving at the very top of his entire industry. We’ll see if he’s even relevant at 57. We’ll see if he even lives to 57 with his lifestyle now, number two.”

Heyman, known as “The Wise Man” and the “Special Counsel” to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, called the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion a “Roman Reigns wannabe.”

Paul Heyman Verbally Destroys Conor McGregor

“Number three, it’s not that he tweeted to me, I picked the fight with him,” Heyman said. “Let’s be honest about this. He, as a Roman Reigns wannabe, did the Paul Heyman style, you know, title on each shoulder, and, you know, gave a shout-out to himself, of course he did. You know, the ultimate self-promoter in Conor McGregor, you know, standing 9 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds and 5-foot-4.

“So, with that in mind, I said, ‘Look at McGregor, a Roman Reigns wannabe’, and of course, you know, he said, ‘Oh, be careful grandpa. I’ll break your jaw in three places.”

Heyman said all he would need is one “lucky shot” if the two ever came to blows, such as the one McGregor landed on Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in December 2015.

“Even if he did come after ‘The Wise Man’ what if I landed a lucky shot? Like the lucky shot he hit Aldo with,” Heyman said. “And if he beats me up, who cares? I’m a 57-year-old ‘Wise Man.’ I’m a Jew-boy from the Bronx. This is a tough fight for Conor McGregor? I don’t see him picking a fight with Roman Reigns. But then again little people do what little minds tell them to do. And that’s OK because I like the little guy. He’s funny to me. Like a clown.”