WWE Legend Scott Hall on Life Support: Former Champ Marc Mero Offers ‘Thoughts and Prayers’

Thoughts and prayers for former WWE wrestler Scott Hall continue to roll in as he battles for life. News broke on Sunday afternoon that Hall’s health was dramatically deteriorating and he was placed on life support. Numerous professional wrestlers and fans have offered thoughts and prayers for Hall on social media. One of the latest social media posts comes from Hall’s friend and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero. Alongside a photo of himself with Scott Hall, Mero says he shares many memories with the professional wrestler.

“My thoughts and especially my prayers are for Former WCW and WWE star Scott Hall who is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga.,” Mero writes in the post. “We spent many years in WCW and WWE together. Some great memories. He recently had hip surgery but had serious complications with blood clots which led to Scott suffering three heart attacks last night.”

Numerous professional wrestling fans used Mero’s post to offer up their own thoughts and prayers for Hall. Many wrestling fans know Mero from his ring name “Johnny B. Badd,” which he used during his career. He worked with Scott Hall in both WWE and in WCW and the two athletes became friends.

Hall reportedly underwent hip replacement surgery a short time ago after breaking his hip. Complications from the surgery resulted in the wrestler suffering three heart attacks in a short period of time. He is currently on life support at a Marrietta, Georgia hospital. He was scheduled to make an appearance at Wrestelcon in Dallas, an event leading up to Wrestlemania.

Scott Hall has been in poor health for some time as he’s battled substance abuse and injuries throughout his career.

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall’s Career

At 63-years-old, Scott Hall is a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee as a singles wrestler and also NWO member. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in all of professional wrestling.

Hall began his run to superstardom in WWE (then WWF) as Razor Ramon, a street-tough fighter with a penchant for the dramatic. He also won numerous titles as Razor Ramon and became one of the most beloved professional wrestlers of his era.

He left the WWE in the late 1990s and joined WCW where he would use his given name instead of the Razor Ramon moniker. A short time after arriving in WCW, he was joined by fellow WWE defector Kevin Nash and the two dubbed themselves the “Outsiders.” Then, in one of professional wrestling’s most shocking moments, they were joined by Hulk Hogan to form the “New World Order” or NWO.

Hall would return to WWE for a short run later in his career before his demons would once again catch up with him. He was released from the company and also encouraged to seek help for his substance abuse issues.