WWE Legend Scott Hall on Life Support: Kevin Nash Mourns Dear Friend

Early Monday, WWE superstar Kevin Nash offered a heartbreaking update about Scott Hall. The family soon will take the wrestling legend off life support.

As wrestling fans know, Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan were the three founding members of the sport’s New World Order. Hall and Nash are best friends. And Nash’s words about Hall were emotional as he said goodbye from afar.

Nash posted a photo of the two friends together from much happier, carefree days. The two were smiling and obviously tickled at what had transpired on the mat.

Nash’s caption:

“Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support,” Nash wrote of Scott Hall.

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f—ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart, but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and him. “

Then Nash recalled how the two joined the WCW.

“When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us,” he wrote. “We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……(there were) a lot that disliked us. We were the “Outsiders ” but we had each other.

“Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife,” Nash said. “Well, God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect, but as he always said “The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross ” As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again.

“See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”

Word broke this weekend that doctors placed Scott Hall on life support after the wrestling legend developed complications from hip replacement surgery. The site PWTorch reported the news about the 63-year-old Hall. The site said Hall suffered a series of heart attacks after throwing a blood clot.

Before the WCW, Scott Hall was the wrestling persona Razor Ramon. That made him “The Bad Guy” in the WWE matches in the early 1990s. He loved a good, chunky gold chain, And he’d always have a tooth pick in his mouth. gold He connected with Ric Flair to help defeat “Macho Man” Randy Savage for a WWE title. His biggest victory was over Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match at WrestleMania X.

When he jumped to WCW, Hall teamed with Nash and Hogan and morphed into the New World Order. They were huge stars with WCW Nitro.