WWE Legend Scott Hall on Life Support, Wrestling Fans Offer Words of Support

WWE legend Scott Hall, a professional wrestling icon, is currently on life support. He is in a hospital in Marietta, Georgia after he suffered three or more heart attacks on Saturday night.

Recently, the WWE star had undergone surgery for a broken hip to get a hip replacement. He apparently had a blood clot that caused some complications after surgery.

Hall is a popular fixture in the wrestling world. Since learning he’s on life support, fans have been offering well wishes on social media. One person shared an iconic image of Hall with a group of children with the caption, “Prayers to Scott Hall bro.”

Diamond Dallas Page, a pro wrestling icon and current actor, said he is hoping Hall has a “speedy recovery.”

Fans are sharing a number of clips from Hall’s infamous career in the ring. Some of them play on his many tag lines over the years.

Keep Fighting Bad Guy, Kick Out.



Strongest Prayers For Scott Hall pic.twitter.com/sOCmFppW7w — SW (@SliceWrestling) March 13, 2022

Wrestling fans are also recounting some of their personal memories with Scott Hall. “I met Scott Hall when I was a kid in 1994 or 95. He was so kind to me. He was Razor at the time, and it was before his major struggles. People had mixed experiences with him, but people who are hurting often hurt others. Much love, and prayers for him. Hope he makes it,” wrote one person.

Many people seem to think his line, “Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do” is a relevant quote at the moment.

One of my favorite photos ever.



Sending all of the good energy to Scott Hall! ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/wSAeIhbNIS — The Queen Gold Leader Tiffany (@StarWarsTiffany) March 13, 2022

Marcus Bagwell, a professional wrestler and actor, wrote “My thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall right now, I love you big man and can’t wait to see you pull through this.” Wrestling fans are really hoping to see Hall make it through this terrifying situation. “No question during the New Generation era of WWE Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) was the greatest Intercontinental Champion. Currently the Bad Guy is on life support. Kick out my friend,” wrote another person.

Scott Hall’s Professional Career

Scott Hall started wrestling in 1984. He became popular in the WWE in the early 90s under his name “Razor Ramen.”

He eventually moved to the WCW and formed the iconic group made up of Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan. Hall was a four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and a two-time United States Heavyweight Champion in the WCW. He was also a six-time WCW World Tag Team Champion.

He’s got a permanent spot of fame within the WWE Hall of Fame.

In his personal life, Hall married Dana Lee Burgio in 1990 and divorced in 1998. They got remarried in 1999 but divorced again a couple of years later. Hall has a son and a daughter. He was also married to his second wife Jessica Hart for one year in 2006.