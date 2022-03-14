WWE Legend Scott Hall Taken Off Life Support, Still Fighting

Fans of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall got some sad news on Monday that the pro wrestler has been taken off of life support. But he’s still fighting, too. Hall, also known as Razor Ramon from his in-ring days, suffered three heart attacks after a surgical procedure went wrong. Many of his fellow wrestlers and fans from all over the world have taken to social media with pictures, prayers, and love for Scott Hall.

Scott Hall Taken Off Life Support But Pro Wrestler Still Fighting

On Monday afternoon, Sean Waltman, known as “X-Pac,” confirms that Scott Hall had been taken off life support. Waltman and Hall were part of the famed nWo faction. But, as we mentioned, Hall is still fighting for his life. Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer also reported the same news. Meltzer added that it would be a “miracle” if he survives. We get more about this from TMZ.

Fellow wrestler and close friend Kevin Nash let the world know about the family’s plans. He wrote about it in an Instagram post on Sunday night. Nash wrestled with Hall in the WCW and helped form the nWo with Hall in the late 1990s. Nash said that doctors will end Hall’s life support “once his family is in place” later Monday.

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote on his social media page. “My heart is broken and I’m so very f***ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present.”

Hall Placed On Life Support After Complications From Hip Surgery

Hall was placed on life support yesterday. It follows complications from a procedure to fix a broken hip he injured in a recent fall. Wrestling outlet PW Torch said that Hall suffered three heart attacks while trying to recover from the surgery in the hospital on Saturday night. The WWE legend is beloved by many in the business today and respected by fans, too.

Nash was emotional in his post announcing the sad news, saying, “As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.” Diamond Dallas Page quote tweeted an article about Hall’s surgery Saturday night. He wrote: “Speedy recovery my brother.” Upon hearing about Hall’s health, Dwayne Johnson tweeted out: “Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend. Stay strong! We need the “bad guy” back in the game”.