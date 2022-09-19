wwe-legend-undergoes-emergency-surgery

WWE legend Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery after saying her appendix “was about to burst.” She had to be rushed into the operation due to serious pain in her stomach last week.

In a post on social media, Stratus detailed the scary situation. After a day full of travel, the WWE legend said she experienced a severe amount of pain in her stomach and decided to go to the hospital.

“I’m really glad I went to check it out,” Stratus wrote on Instagram. “You know to avoid the whole dying thing.”

From the sound of things, surgery was successful for Stratus and she is now recovering.

“Got 3 new scars to add to my body badges and one less organ,” she said. “Turns out it’s an organ that serves no function so good riddance old pal.”

Stratus also urged those who feel serious pain in the stomach to go to the emergency room. It saved her life.

“A reminder that if you ever have a nagging pain in your lower right quadrant – do go to emergency,” she said.

Trish Stratus, a WWE Hall of Fame Career

Many regard Trish Stratus, 46, as one of the top female performers in the WWE of her time. She began her career in 2000 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

In 2021, the WWE named Stratus the Greatest Woman Superstar of All Time. She won the WWE Women’s Championship seven times, most ever.

After learning of Stratus’ scary medical emergency, several of her former colleagues offered support.

“So glad you went in tough girl,” wrote Torrie Wilson.

Renee Paquette chimed in, saying, “Holy Crap!! So glad you got in there when you did! Sending lots of love!”