XFL Athletic Trainer, Former College Football Player, Dies at 22 Ahead of Game

Ben Siegfried, an XFL athletic trainer working the St. Louis Battlehawks and DC Defenders this year, died Thursday. The league revealed the unfortunate news last week. He was 22.

Siegfried died unexpectedly at a team hotel.

“The XFL family mourns the loss of our teammate, Ben Siegfried, who passed away last evening,” the league said. “Ben, a graduate student athletic trainer from Lebanon Valley College working with the XFL Athletic Training Department, was an integral part of preparing our Battlehawks and Defenders for the season.

“His infectious smile in the locker room and passion for his work will be deeply missed by all the players and staff who had the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Siegfried played defensive tackle at Lebanon Valley College (Pennsylvania). The school released a statement on his sudden passing.

“LVC is saddened to learn that Ben Siegfried ’22, M’23 has passed away. A @LVCFootball DT, Ben was finishing his master’s degree in athletic training and was doing his clinical training with the XFL. Please keep Ben’s family, loved ones, and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the school said.

Social Media Mourns Passing of XFL Athletic Trainer Ben Siegfried

Many on social media offered their condolences to the friends and family of XFL athletic trainer Ben Siegfried. XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent out a tweet after Siegfried’s passing.

“So so sorry to hear this devastating news come in earlier today,” Johnson wrote. “Sending strength, love, light and mana to the Siegfried family during this heartbreaking time. We are with you. Stay strong.”

So so sorry to hear this devastating news come in earlier today. Sending strength, love, light, and mana to the Siegfried family during this heartbreaking time.

We are with you. Stay strong. #BenSiegfried 🕊️ ❤️#battlehawknation#xflfamily https://t.co/pYqRZbKAky — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 11, 2023

One of Siegfried’s former college teammates wrote, “Great teammate was truly a pleasure to grow as an adult with this man. I’m at a loss of words.”

A Twitter user said, “What a tragedy to lose him so young. RIP to him, best wishes to his family and to everyone in the XFL he made an impact on.”

Several others sent thoughts and prayers to the family and friends.