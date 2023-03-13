XFL Broadcast on ESPN Accidentally Shows Naked Player in Locker Room

After the St. Louis Battlehawks won their latest XFL game, the broadcast on ESPN accidentally showed a naked player in the locker room.

No we’re not kidding. The camera followed quarterback and former Alabama star AJ McCarron into the locker room. As McCarron clapped up teammates after the win, the camera caught one player with his pants down, literally.

See for yourself below, if you dare. Well, we’re kind of kidding, but it’s still NSFW, we think.

Seeing a naked player in the locker room? Now that’s inside access for the XFL!

It was brief, but it was certainly a gaffe caught on social media. Otherwise, it was a good week for the XFL in St. Louis.

Naked player on an XFL broadcast aside, it was a sellout crowd for the Battlehawks. That’s the only football team in St. Louis at the moment.

Remember the Rams? Yeah, they moved to Los Angeles after 2016.

Fans turned out in waves for the St. Louis Battlehawks home opener on Sunday against the Arlington Renegades. More than 38,000 fans showed up to The Dome at America’s Center for the contest.

NFL Fans Call for Return to St. Louis After Sellout Crowd

That’s a new attendance record for the XFL. And it happened during the Battlehawks’ first home game, proving that St. Louis is, most definitely, a football town.

Fans who showed up were rewarded, too. St. Louis defeated Arlington 24-11 in the team’s home opener. McCarron threw for 214 yards with two touchdowns while completing 20-of-27 pass attempts.

Brian Hill rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown and receiver Darrius Shepherd caught eight passes for 91 yards and a score. St. Louis improved to 3-1 on the year.

So sure, a naked player on the XFL’s broadcast might’ve been reason to celebrate! Again, we joke.

After seeing the massive turnout for the St. Louis Battlehawks game on Sunday, several fans and media members called for the NFL to consider a return to the city. The town last hosted a franchise in 2015, when the Rams made the move to Los Angeles.

The Rams called St. Louis home from 1995-2015 before a return to L.A. But with Sunday’s attendance, many chimed in on social media for the NFL to take notice.

“This atmosphere has been electric,” wrote ESPN‘s Field Yates. “The city of St. Louis still deserves an NFL team.”