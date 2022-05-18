XFL Forms Multi-Year Deal with ESPN to Broadcast All League Games

As everyone should know by now, the XFL is making a comeback – a big one, at that. As the football club is now owned and operated by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, the duo is working hard to put it back on the map.

While they’ve already rebranded the XFL’s overall look, established the teams and put together a relaunch for February 2023, Johnson and Garcia have now accomplished another major goal. As announced Tuesday, the XFL has agreed to a big-time broadcast deal with ESPN and Disney.

We're making it official! We've formed a multi-year agreement w/ @WaltDisneyCo & @ESPN, who will have exclusive broadcast rights for all 2023–2027 game day content, tentpole events & more.



Each season's 43 games will be aired & streamed across ABC, ESPN, and FX. #DisneyUpfront22 — XFL (@XFL2023) May 17, 2022

According to the news release, each of the XFL’s 43 games per season will be aired – or streamed – across ABC, ESPN and FX. If you’re a past XFL fan and are excited about the relaunch, then you’re in business for years to come. While the deal between the league and ESPN will begin in 2023, the network will be the exclusive broadcast rights holder until 2027.

“This is a definitive moment for the XFL and the beginning of an incredible, long-term partnership for the league, building on my longstanding, very successful legacy relationship I’ve had with Disney throughout my career,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a statement. “We’re excited to be working with global visionaries that are aligned with the XFL’s values, are true team players and share our ambitious goals to grow the XFL as a global sports and entertainment business.

“Through the combined power of Disney, ESPN and the XFL, together we will create a new powerhouse on the sports calendar and bring a dynamic game of football to fans everywhere. Time to ball out.”

While ESPN will air or stream all XFL games each season, the agreement also includes digital and social rights across the network’s outlets – including ESPN+.

Will the XFL Work This Time Around?

Although the XFL was a somewhat successful league back in 2001, it still has never been able to fully work. Although there’s been multiple relaunches with new owners who had different plans, the league still hasn’t been able to take off for whatever reason.

Can Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia change that? They – along with those who want to see it work – are hoping so. It’s going to take some time, but they are doing all the right things so far.

The new – and improved – XFL is set to kick off on Saturday, February 18, 2023.