XFL Gets Hammered For Atrocious Field Conditions at Las Vegas Vipers Home Game

The XFL received an earful from aggravated fans regarding the conditions at Cashman Field over the weekend. The home of the league’s Las Vegas Vipers seems to have plenty of flaws.

Saturday, the Vipers made their home debut against the DC Defenders. But before the game kicked off, fans noticed some issues with the field.

One of the complaints made on social media was the endzone’s proximity to a wall. There really isn’t much room for players to move out of the back of the endzone, and it appears that potential field goal and extra point tries could leave the stadium.

🤦🏻‍♂️ They are going to run into the wall at this end zone and when they do a field goal kick it into the neighbors property. @XFLNewsHub @XFLMike @xflboard @Seandrummer26 @ByMikeMitchell pic.twitter.com/hsyABr18WR — XFLPete (@YouAreAMark) February 25, 2023

Another individual pointed out some sort of tire tracks (or something of that nature) right down the center of the field. It’s a pretty unsightly look, but could also be hazardous.

It’s a far cry from what the Las Vegas Raiders‘ see at Allegiant Stadium, that’s for sure.

We know the XFL doesn’t have the same sort of cashflow as the NFL. But maybe it could’ve worked something out for a better playing environment for the Vipers.

The field conditions weren’t the only problem for Las Vegas on Saturday. The Vipers dropped an 18-6 decision to the Defenders, falling to 0-2 on the season.

Fans of XFL’s DC Defenders Save Beer Snake from Security

The XFL didn’t have any field condition issues for the DC Defenders last week, but it did have some concerns between fans and security. It was nothing too serious, just the fight for keeping a beer snake.

Fans of the Defenders created a beer snake during last week’s game — which has become a popular occurrence at sporting events. When security got involved, that’s when things got interesting.

The beer snake continued to get passed around among fans at the game, hoping to avoid the grasp of security. The plan worked, as the stadium’s security eventually surrendered and allowed fans to do their thing.

The XFL is supposed to be all about fun. If security won’t allow fans to have the beer snake, is it even worth having a league?