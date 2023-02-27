XFL Head Coach Throws Entire Team Under the Bus

There have only been two XFL games so far this season. However, the Orlando Guardians have already proven to be one of the worst teams in the league. Now, tensions are starting to get high.

Orlando was dominated in back-to-back weeks by Houston and San Antonio. This led to head coach Terrell Buckley throwing his entire team under the bus when asked about how his team could try to get back into the game with San Antonio.

“We’ve got to get different guys in there,” Buckley said. “Obviously, we’ve got guys out there that are not competing, that are not making plays.”

We got coaches in the XFL throwing their entire team under the bus 😂pic.twitter.com/f0w0LhZq3G — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 26, 2023

“So, we have got to get people in there, young men, that want to play, that want to compete and make plays.”

Buckley was then asked what he saw in his players’ faces when he walked up and down the sidelines.

“I’m seeing guys that are not performing. I tell them, ‘Look at the scoreboard.’ They’ve got to perform.”

This comes just a week after Orlando benched quarterback Paxton Lynch in his first game. That was dubious, as it marked the fourth league he’s been benched in. That includes the NFL, CFL, USFL, and now the XFL. Absolutely insane for a former first-round pick.

Now, Terrell Buckley, a former first-round pick in his own right who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, needs to find a way to turn Orlando around or this season will be in serious trouble.

XFL Broadcaster Takes a Shot at Tony Romo

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo quickly became one of the best-known broadcasters around. Now, he’s starting to receive criticism for his work in the booth, though. Still, he probably wasn’t expecting to take a shot over his lack of playoff success.

“Also by my math, you’ve got a Romo playing football in Texas in February,” said the commentator.