XFL May Need to Re-Think Live Mics After This Shane Matthews Play Call on TV

There’s a chance that the hot mics have an extremely short lifespan in the XFL. Well, at least the live feeds. Orlando Guardians head coach Shane Matthews might’ve ruined the fun for everyone.

During Sunday’s game between the Guardians and San Antonio Brahmas, the XFL’s hot mics on ESPN picked up a play-call from Matthews. There are a couple of observations we picked up on during this brief call.

First, Matthews sounds a little like King of the Hill‘s Boomhauer when rushing a play-call. Second, and more importantly, the head coach dropped an F-bomb on live television. That’s where the problem lies.

Look, we all find the entertainment value in the XFL and the unique experience it offers. The league must separate itself from the NFL by providing more behind-the-scenes coverage.

But, with games still airing on major networks, there are still some lines that can’t be crossed. Dropping F-bombs would fall into that category.

In short, we won’t be surprised if the live hot mics soon become a thing of the past for ESPN and the XFL.

Fans Rip XFL Over Field Conditions for Las Vegas Vipers

In more XFL news, the league caught some heat from fans for poor field conditions involving the Las Vegas Vipers. Saturday, the Vipers hosted their first home game of the season at Cashman Field, and viewers certainly noticed.

A few images of the field conditions in Vegas went viral. First, one fan pointed out the ridiculously close proximity between the endzone and a padded wall.

🤦🏻‍♂️ They are going to run into the wall at this end zone and when they do a field goal kick it into the neighbors property. @XFLNewsHub @XFLMike @xflboard @Seandrummer26 @ByMikeMitchell pic.twitter.com/hsyABr18WR — XFLPete (@YouAreAMark) February 25, 2023

Additionally, there appeared to be pretty visible tire marks (or something of the sort) across the center of the field. It was an ugly look for the league.

We all understand the XFL doesn’t generate the same revenue as the NFL. The stadiums won’t be in the same pristine condition. But, couldn’t things be a little better in Vegas?