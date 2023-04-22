The XFL officially went off the rails on Saturday. Things got pretty whacky during the Orlando Guardians-St. Louis Battlehawks game midway through the second quarter on a 4th-and-21 play.

Orlando ran a fake punt from its own 16-yard line while trailing St. Louis 9-6. Guardians punter Mac Brown launched a jump ball into the air for tight end Jordan Thomas with a Battlehawks defender in the vicinity.

The 6-foot-5 tight end not only hauled in the pass but turned it into an 84-yard touchdown for the Guardians, giving the team the lead. It was an insane call on Orlando’s part, but it was just crazy enough to work.

Thomas, a former Mississippi State standout, made the 84-yard touchdown reception against his former team. Not a bad way to get some revenge.

These are the kind of plays we don’t often see in the NFL … or any other football league. Clearly, the XFL has a lot more risk-takers and it makes for some entertaining viewing.

Thomas was released by St. Louis before getting picked up by Orlando. Not a bad time to score a touchdown for the former Bulldogs star.

Jordan Thomas’ Time at Mississippi State NFL

Before jumping into the professional football ranks, Jordan Thomas spent two years at Mississippi State as a tight end. He didn’t post eye-popping numbers, but proved to be a reliable target in Dan Mullen’s offense.

In 2016, Thomas played in just six games, hauling in nine receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. But it was his second season in Starkville where he saw dramatic improvement.

The 6-foot-5 tight end appeared in 12 games for the Bulldogs that season and saw a bigger role in the offensive passing attack. He totaled 22 catches for 263 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Thomas maintained a 12 yards per catch average during his final season at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs posted a 6-7 record in 2016 and enjoyed a 9-4 campaign in 2017.

After his college career concluded, Thomas was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He spent two seasons with the team (2018-19) before landing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. The tight end had stops with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions as a member of the practice squads.

During his time in the NFL, Thomas totaled 22 catches for 226 yards and five touchdowns.